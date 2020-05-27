2 hours ago

The newly-constituted Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) held its maiden meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The Committee which was constituted in March, 2020, had to postpone any further engagements due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and its subsequent safety restrictions imposed by the government.

In attendance were the Chairman, D.S.P Emmanuel Asante and Vice Chairman Lt. Col. D.B Asare.

The Committee took the opportunity to familiarise with each other and also importantly touched on areas to improve the safety and security operations in the football environment.

Pertinent issues discussed included the formulation of a new safety and security operational manual for the Ghana Football Association and a feasible compliance, monitoring and evaluation model to successfully incorporate and enforce the provisions in the new manual.

The new manual will seek to address all issues relating to the safety and security of stakeholders of football in Ghana in relation to local and international matches.

GFA President, Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku took the opportunity to assure the Committee of the Executive Council’s commitment to ensure the implementation of recommended models to oversee the operations of safety and security.

He further assured that the GFA is still in close discussions with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service and other partners to constitute the Sports Policing Unit to assist the Football Association. Also in attendance were the other members of the Committee, Mr. John Ansah, Simon Ehoma and Secretary Julius Ben Emunah.