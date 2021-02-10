2 hours ago

The Ghana Federation of Disability organisations (GFD) is calling for a strong legal backing for the provision in the Labour Act, Section 46, which stated that special incentives should be given to Persons with Disability (PWDs) and to business organisations that employed persons with disability.

The Federation believes that is the only way to ensure the provision becomes instrumental.

Chairman of the National Advocacy Committee of the Federation, Mr Alexander Bankole Williams made the call, on Tuesday at a stakeholder engagement to deliberate on provisions in the Labour Act that are unfavourable to its members and workers in general.

According to Section 49 of the Labour Act: “Persons with disability who enter the public service shall be appointed on the same terms as persons without disability, irrespective of whether they are allowed to work for fewer hours; and shall be classified in accordance with their previous period of qualifying service for the purposes of promotion and other public service awards”.

Members of the Federation called on government to ensure that the NLC had a unit to handle PWDs and their employment issues, and ensure that the composition of the NLC had a PWD on its leadership team.

Meanwhile, Senior Industrial Relations Officer at the National Labour Commission (NLC), Mr Samuel Agbenyega, said employers had the right to terminate appointments when workers violated or went contrary to the provisions of a contract, hence advised people to read and understand the terms of contracts well before signing them.

However, he said many employees abused the conditions for termination of appointments in the Labour Act by acting with emotions and without proper documentations, a conduct that he said, was wrong.

Mr Agbenyega said employers were not supposed to engage casual workers for more than six months without employing them.

“After six months, they are supposed to give them the same treatment they give to permanent workers,” he added.

With the maternity leave, at stated in Section 57 of the Act, the members requested that special considerations be given to mothers of children with disability to enable them to spend fewer hours at work or if possible, work from home to enable them give their children significant attention.