16 hours ago

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) posted a significant jump in trading activity in July 2025, signalling heightened investor interest in debt securities.

According to the Ghana Stock Exchange’s July 2025 Market Activities Report, total fixed-income transactions reached GH¢21.42 billion, marking an 81.56% increase from GH¢11.80 billion in June.

On a year-on-year basis, trading volumes rose by 54.48%, reflecting sustained market strength.

Cumulative trades for the first seven months of 2025 amounted to GH¢129.66 billion, up 51.97% from GH¢85.32 billion during the same period in 2024.

In July’s market breakdown, Treasury bills accounted for 35.39% of total trades, while government notes and bonds led with 54.41%. Bank of Ghana bills made up 4.88%, and corporate bonds contributed 5.32%.