The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has endorsed the government’s decision to cut fuel allocations to political appointees, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and heads of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), describing the move as a vital step toward curbing public spending and reviving the nation’s struggling economy.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu show on Saturday, Mr. Koomson praised the initiative and called on public officials to bear the true cost of their consumption instead of relying heavily on state resources.

“This is a step in the right direction,” he stated. “Political appointees should not expect the state to foot the bill for all their consumption. If we truly want to rebuild the economy, we must eliminate government waste and unchecked spending.”

The policy stems from a directive by the Minister for Finance in the 2023 Budget Statement, which ordered all Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), MMDAs, and SOEs to reduce fuel allocations to their leadership by 50 percent. The reduction covers all forms of fuel access, including coupons, e-fuel cards, fuel chits, and direct depot supplies. Under the new guidelines, institutions will only receive half of their previous year’s fuel budget.

While applauding the policy's intent, Mr. Koomson warned against its potential uneven application. He cautioned that without proper oversight, lower-level public servants might be forced to use their personal funds for official duties—a situation he described as both unfair and counterproductive.

“It’s critical that this policy is implemented with fairness and transparency,” he said. “No public servant should have to fuel their own vehicle to perform government work. That would be unjust.”

Mr. Koomson further emphasised the need for a structured and well-planned approach to cost-cutting measures, one that protects ordinary workers and ensures accountability across the public sector.

“We cannot fix the economy by shifting the burden onto the backs of ordinary workers,” he said. “There must be systems in place to support those affected by the cuts.”

He concluded by urging the government to broaden its cost-saving efforts across all sectors of public spending. He also called for greater transparency and assurances that the sacrifices being made by workers and citizens alike will lead to real, measurable improvements in the economy.