3 hours ago

The Secretary-General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has criticised the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) for demanding a 50 percent increase in base pay from the government, describing the move as ill-timed and counterproductive.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu show on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Mr Koomson said TEWU’s unilateral action undermines ongoing salary negotiations between Organised Labour and the government, and risks weakening the collective strength of the labour front.

“I was really surprised that TEWU, being an affiliate of the TUC, would come out to demand a 50% increment. I was shocked because it creates a bad impression that Organised Labour is not united,” he said.

TEWU recently called for a 50% salary increase, citing the rising cost of living, high utility bills, and surging fuel prices that have eroded the purchasing power of workers. The union argues that only a significant adjustment can cushion public sector employees from the current economic pressures.

However, Koomson dismissed the timing and manner of the demand as “regrettable,” urging TEWU and other unions to focus on verifying government’s claims that the wage bill accounts for about 66% of the national budget rather than making what he described as “unrealistic demands.”

“The government says the wage bill takes a huge chunk of its budget — about 66%. That’s what labour unions should be investigating to know whether it’s true or not, instead of undermining ongoing negotiations with such demands,” he emphasised.

The GFL Secretary-General also questioned why TEWU did not raise similar concerns under the previous administration when no salary negotiations were held.

“Last year, there were no negotiations even though the law required it, and we only managed to secure a 10% increment. So why didn’t TEWU make these same demands last year? It seems they are taking the new government’s openness as weakness,” he remarked.

Koomson concluded by calling for unity among labour unions, warning that a divided front would weaken their bargaining power and ultimately harm the interests of Ghanaian workers.

“If we are not united, we lose our voice and credibility as organised labour,” he cautioned.