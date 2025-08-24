8 hours ago

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has petitioned the government to open fresh talks with Organised Labour on reviewing the national minimum wage beyond the recent 2025 adjustment.

GFL Secretary General, Abraham Koomson, said Organised Labour is pushing for a new wage structure to take effect in 2026 and has called for the urgent convening of the Tripartite Technical Committee to begin negotiations.

He argued that the current wage-setting formula, which is largely tied to inflation, does not reflect the true cost of living faced by Ghanaian workers.

Speaking on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu programme on Saturday, August 23, 2025, Mr. Koomson stressed that a meaningful wage increase would not only shield workers from rising prices but also enhance productivity.

“Employee morale and work ethic improve significantly when workers feel they are being paid a fair wage,” he said. “Better remuneration motivates workers to give their best.”

Earlier this month, the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) announced a 10 percent increase in the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) for 2025, raising it to GH₵19.97.

However, Mr. Koomson insisted that the increment remains inadequate to meet basic needs. He maintained that Organised Labour is demanding a broader review that takes into account overall economic conditions and the real cost of living.

“A fair wage structure will not only improve the lives of workers but also foster a more stable and productive economy,” he noted.

Organised Labour has urged the government to respond swiftly, saying timely action would demonstrate a genuine commitment to safeguarding workers’ welfare.