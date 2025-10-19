1 hour ago

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has distanced itself from the Trades Union Congress (TUC)’s call for President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency to address illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to Abraham Koomson, Secretary-General of the GFL, the TUC’s demand is “misplaced”, arguing that such a drastic measure would not yield a lasting solution to Ghana’s persistent galamsey menace.

His comments follow remarks by the Deputy General Secretary of the TUC, Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, who recently criticised government for failing to declare a state of emergency to protect the nation’s rivers and water bodies from destruction caused by illegal mining.

Speaking on Ahotor FM on Saturday, October 18, 2025, Mr. Koomson said the TUC was “overreacting” and urged a more practical and sustainable approach to tackling the issue.

“Declaring a state of emergency is not the solution,” he asserted. “Countries like China and South Africa, which are among the world’s leading gold producers, have never resorted to such measures to curb illegal mining.”

Mr. Koomson explained that those countries rely on strict enforcement of mining regulations, a model he believes Ghana should adopt. He called on the government to strengthen law enforcement, ensure impartial prosecution of offenders, and remove political interference in the fight against galamsey.

“The law must work freely without fear or favour. We must identify those involved in galamsey, name and shame them, and prosecute them. That’s the only way to win this fight,” he emphasised.

The GFL Secretary-General also hinted that the TUC’s recent stance could reflect growing divisions within organised labour on how best to engage government on national issues such as illegal mining and economic governance.

“We must be careful not to mix political advocacy with labour concerns,” he cautioned. “The focus should be on strengthening governance and enforcing the law — not on emergency declarations.”