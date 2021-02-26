GH¢50 million fund to be rolled out for tourism sector players

By Prince Antwi February 26, 2021

Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal has announced a GH¢50 million facility to fund entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, as part of the post-covid-19 economic recovery programme.

Taking his turn at the Parliament’s Appointment Committee, Dr. Awal said Ghana’s tourism sector has lost a significant amount of investments to the covid-19 pandemic, and when thus given the opportunity as a minister, he will institute measures to ensure the sector is back on track.

Ghana is said to have lost about GH¢6 billion to the coronavirus pandemic due to restrictions on travel and tourism activities.

President Akufo-Addo in the middle of last year rolled out GH¢600 million for the sector as a stimulus package to cushion the hospitality sector from the devastating effect of the virus.

According to the Minister-designate, although the fund has been disbursed to some sector players, there is the need for additional funds targeted at building the capacity of entrepreneurs in the industry, a situation he believes will boost economic recovery after the pandemic.

“In Ghana here, tourism is said to have lost about GH¢6 billion from the effect of the pandemic and it is on record that after every catastrophe, there is a surge in tourism. We think it is time to enhance the capacity of our entrepreneurs so that they can take advantage” he told the committee.

The Minister-designate also touted his achievements at his previous ministry through the introduction of the presidential pitch and other private sector-led initiatives that created employment for many youths in the country.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business news

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Man in a navy suit and glasses speaks into a microphone in a radio studio with a red backdrop.
Business
Rent Commissioner warns hostel operators against unauthorised rent hikes
Aerial view of a sandy coast with winding riverlike channels and clusters of green vegetation, with a small town visible in the distance.
Latest News
Over 2,000 displaced as floods devastate Samreboi; victims plead for urgent assistance
A group of officials in a formal meeting around a large polished conference table; a man in a maroon shirt sits at the right end while others stand on the left, with a wood-paneled wall and seal behind them.
news
Family officially notifies President Mahama of Ambassador James Victor Gbeho’s passing
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0