GH¢80,000 Supermarket Gutted by Fire at Amenam in Eastern Region

A mini supermarket at Amenam in the Birim North Municipality of the Eastern Region has been completely destroyed by fire, with property losses estimated at about GH¢80,000.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2026, at a shop located near the community clinic, leaving traders and residents in shock.

According to reports, residents first noticed thick smoke and flames engulfing the store and quickly raised an alarm, prompting an emergency call to the Ghana National Fire Service station at New Abirem.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the supermarket already fully ablaze. They immediately launched a containment operation to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

Although the shop could not be saved, the fire service successfully prevented the flames from extending to adjoining structures, limiting what could have been a larger disaster.

A number of goods were destroyed in the fire, including deep freezers, gas cylinders, food items, vegetables, cooking utensils, and about 75 tubers of yam. However, firefighters were able to salvage property worth approximately GH¢80,000.

No casualties or injuries were recorded in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as authorities have begun investigations into what may have triggered the outbreak.