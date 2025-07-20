1 hour ago

The government of Ghana, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, has taken a major step toward environmental restoration through the launch of the “Tree for Life” reforestation programme in 2025. The initiative aims to restore seven million hectares of degraded land and plant 30 million trees across the country, as part of a broader campaign to combat environmental degradation, particularly from illegal mining (galamsey) and poor land management.

In a significant boost to the initiative, leading cement manufacturer Ghacem Ltd has donated GH₵1 million to support the project, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

At a presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Dr. Frank Huber, Managing Director of Ghacem, expressed the company’s pride in partnering with the government to promote environmental care and responsible industrial practices.

“We’re here not only to donate this cheque but to actively support a shared vision of sustainability,” Dr. Huber said. “Our new product, Ghacem Eco Cool—Ghana’s first eco-friendly cement—demonstrates this commitment. It reduces CO₂ emissions while delivering top-tier quality, making it the most sustainable product in our lineup.”

He announced that GH₵1 from every bag of Eco Cool sold (up to one million bags) will be allocated directly to the “Tree for Life” project. However, instead of waiting for product sales to accumulate, Ghacem has opted to donate the full GH₵1 million upfront, allowing immediate commencement of tree planting efforts.

Dr. Huber was accompanied by Mr. Kwasi Kyere, Ghacem’s Commercial Director, and Mr. Frank Antwi Agyapong, Lead for Marketing & PR, to make the donation.

Receiving the cheque, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, commended Ghacem for being the first company to respond proactively to the government’s call for private sector support.

“Reforestation is vital in reversing damage caused by human activities such as construction, farming, and illegal mining. Government cannot achieve this alone. Ghacem’s timely support sets a commendable standard for the private sector,” he said.

He added that the Ministry is eager to explore further collaborations with industry leaders, particularly those offering eco-friendly building materials, as part of efforts to align public infrastructure projects with environmental sustainability.

Also present at the event were Mr. Innocent Haligah, Acting Chief Director at the Ministry; Dr. Hugh Brown, CEO of the Forestry Commission; and Mr. Joseph Osiakwan, Technical Director of Forestry at the Ministry.

The "Tree for Life" initiative is expected to be a cornerstone in Ghana’s green recovery strategy, and Ghacem’s early support signals a promising model of public-private collaboration for environmental protection and climate resilience.