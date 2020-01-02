1 hour ago

Two Ghanaian-German professional footballers Eric Berko and Braydon Manu have unveiled a new hairstyle ahead of their team's training tour in Spain.

The duo, who play for German side Darmstadt have showcased a totally new hairstyle, that has made them "look younger", a BILD report says.

Berko, a 25-year-old striker had Rasta braids hanging to one side, which he says it's "Braiding took an hour and a half."

His compatriot Braydon Manu (22), wore dreadlocks which are tacked on the head. He says "They were sewn with a thread."

Before the flight to the one-week training camp in Sotogrande (Andalusia), Darmstadt's professionals have taken up to a dressed up program.

The lilies have beautiful hair.

And fashion captain Fabian Holland (29) now wears blond hair in a strubbel-curl look.

"He looks six years younger," the teammates joke.

There are two test matches in the training camp: Friday against Lausanne, Tuesday against Gaz Metan Medias (Romania).

The Lilies have 31 players with them. The entire entourage comprises 48 people.