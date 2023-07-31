4 hours ago

Kudjoe Fianoo, the chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has clarified the reasons behind the decision to cancel this year's Top 4 tournament and denied any relation to Asante Kotoko's choice to opt-out of the competition.

As the fourth-place finisher in the previous season, Asante Kotoko was expected to participate in the Top 4 tournament alongside Medeama SC (the champions), Aduana Stars, and Bechem United.

However, due to ongoing restructuring at the club, Kotoko announced that they would not be taking part in the pre-season tournament.

GHALCA later announced the cancellation of the tournament, which was initially scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo revealed that the decision to cancel came after their sponsors requested a postponement to allow more time for funding.

"Our sponsors wanted us to postpone the tournament to allow them to get enough time to work on the money we wanted for the competition but due to the already congested football calendar, we thought it would be wise to cancel the tournament," he told Kumasi-based LUV FM.

"Our decision to cancel the GHALCA Top 4 tournament has got nothing to do with Asante Kotoko," he said.

"Are we saying if Brazil fail to qualify for the World Cup, FIFA will not organize it?" he added.

However, given the already congested football calendar, the association decided it would be more appropriate to cancel the tournament altogether.

Fianoo emphasized that the decision had no correlation with Asante Kotoko's withdrawal.

He likened the situation to that of a country like Brazil failing to qualify for the World Cup, noting that FIFA would still organize the tournament.

As the Top 4 tournament plans come to an end, clubs are now preparing for pre-season training, which is expected to begin next month in preparation for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, set to kick off in September.