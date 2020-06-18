38 minutes ago

Executives of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), on Thursday, June 18, 2020, called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The delegation was led by Chairman Kudjo Finaoo, Vice Chairman Alex Ackumey, and two other Executive Council members - George Ofosuhene and John Ansah.

The meeting was to engage the GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku on matters related to club financing, the role of government in the development of football, challenges facing the football industry among others.

The GHALCA delegation also used the visit to seek an update on the GFA’s engagement with government on a stimulus package, support for clubs from both Government of Ghana and FIFA, the way forward for the 2019/2020 season and also to pledge their unflinching support for the administration.

“Mr. President, we want to assure you of our support and also to inform you that we are ready to work with you to bring our industry back alive,” GHALCA Chairman Kudjo Fianoo stated.

“Sometimes, I find it strange when people make it look as if it’s your business to fix the problems alone without their contribution.

“For me, that is not acceptable and as Executives of the League Clubs Association, we would help you to win back the public support and help you fix those problems.

“You have done the best that you could since you took over. But you cannot succeed without state support, so let’s push them (government) to come on board,” he added.

In response, GFA President Okraku thanked the GHALCA Executives for the visit and made a promise that the leadership of the federation will continue to engage stakeholders to find solutions to the challenges facing the football industry.

“This engagement is key to the broader consultation process as an FA in our quest to find solutions to the challenges facing this industry.

“The Executive Council shares in the pain of club owners, players and all other industry players.

“Our industry has suffered in the last few years and COVID-19 has worsened our plight. However, I believe that the Executive Council will soon meet to take a decision that would be in the interest of Ghana Football,“ the President noted.

The Executive Council of the Association will take a decision on June 30, 2020, after considering all factors on the future of the 2019/2020 football season.