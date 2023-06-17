1 hour ago

Kudjoe Fianoo, the President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has commended the injection of youthfulness into various clubs, making the Ghana Premier League (GPL) highly competitive.

Although he believes there were some few hitches but the 2022/23 season ended impressively contrary to previous years.

"In general, I think it was a good season. With the exception of a few isolated cases, I think it was generally good. Hooliganistic issues were not on the rise, and there were fewer officiating problems," Fianoo stated in an interview with Peace FM.

He further highlighted the intense competition witnessed between title contenders and relegation-threatened teams in the closing stages of the season.

Fianoo acknowledged the financial challenges faced by clubs but applauded their resilience and performance.

The Ghana Premier League concluded last Sunday with dramatic moments at various league centers. Medeama SC claimed the title on the final match day with a resounding 3-0 victory over relegated Tamale City.

Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko secured top-four finishes, while King Faisal, Tamale City, and Kotoku Royals were relegated to the Division One League.

The youth-driven energy displayed by clubs throughout the season has added excitement and vitality to the league, setting the stage for future growth and development in Ghanaian football.