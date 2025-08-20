8 hours ago

The 2025 Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 tournament will now be staged at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra, organisers have confirmed.

The preseason competition was originally set for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, but the facility was declared unfit to host the matches. Officials later considered the Accra Sports Stadium before finally opting for Legon.

The switch also aligns with preparations for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali, which will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In addition, Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars will adopt the Legon venue as their home ground for their respective CAF inter-club campaigns.

This year’s Top 4 features Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars, FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Heart of Lions.

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, August 20, with Hearts of Oak taking on Heart of Lions in the opening fixture. The final will be played on Sunday, August 24.