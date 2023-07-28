1 hour ago

The much-awaited Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 4 competition for this year has been called off due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the club's welfare governing body, as officially announced.

Originally scheduled to kick off on August 6, the tournament has now been cancelled by the organizers.

GHALCA President, Kudjoe Finaoo, had previously announced SuperSport as the main broadcast partner for the competition.

However, despite initial plans, the organizers were unable to secure enough sponsorship to proceed with the event.

In a statement released on Friday, GHALCA confirmed the unfortunate cancellation and expressed their regrets for any inconvenience caused to the participating clubs.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of this year's GHALCA top 4 tournament due to circumstances beyond our control. The decision has been communicated to the participating clubs. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." a statement from GHALCA on Friday reads.

The GHALCA Top 4 tournament, a popular pre-season event, traditionally features the top four clubs from the previous campaign.

This year's edition was supposed to include Ghanaian champions Medeama, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Bibiani GoldStars.

Bibiani GoldStars had expressed interest in replacing Asante Kotoko, who had withdrawn from the competition.

The cancellation comes as a setback for fans and clubs alike, as the GHALCA Top 4 competition is highly anticipated and serves as a precursor to the new football season in Ghana.

However, the hope remains that in the future, the GHALCA Top 4 competition will find the necessary support and sponsorship to resume, continuing its tradition of showcasing exciting matches and promoting the talents of Ghanaian football clubs.