3 hours ago

An eight-member Committee has been announced to select a brand name for Ghana’s Film Industry.

The Committee is expected to narrow down on one name for Ghana’s Film Industry after citizens and stakeholders have suggested over 400 names.

Announcing the members of the Committee in a post shared on Facebook, the National Film Authority said “

Globally, the film production, promotion and distribution landscape keeps changing rapidly. There is a proliferation of content from all over the world competing for attention. Having an IDENTITY as an industry is very important to ensure that the efforts being put into building solid structures will have a cutting edge advantage.

With this in perspective, the NFA asked the general public to submit names they believe can best represent the Ghana Film Industry.

Over 400 submissions were received by the NFA.We are privileged to have the committee committed to narrowing down on the submitted names and eventually select a brand name to help promote the Ghana Film Industry.”

Source: MyNewsGh.com/ Ayeh Offei-Akoto/2021

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 202452509

Source: mynewsgh.com