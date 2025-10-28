3 hours ago

Ghana has achieved a significant economic turnaround under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, according to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Cedi in Accra on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Dr. Asiama said the country’s improving economic indicators reflect the positive impact of coordinated and difficult policy decisions implemented by the government.

“Under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Her Excellency the Vice President, and through coordinated, difficult but necessary policy actions, I am happy to say that Ghana has turned a decisive corner — and the evidence is compelling,” he said.

Dr. Asiama highlighted that headline inflation, which had been a major challenge in recent years, had declined sharply to 9.4% as of September 2025, with expectations of a further reduction by year-end.

He also noted that the Ghana cedi had shown remarkable strength, appreciating by 37% as of October 17, making it the best-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa during the first eight months of 2025, according to the World Bank.

Additionally, Ghana’s gross international reserves currently stand at approximately US$12 billion, providing a solid buffer against external economic shocks and boosting investor confidence.

“Headline inflation is now at 9.4% as of September 2025, and we expect it to end the year even lower. The cedi has appreciated by 37% as of October 17, and according to the World Bank, it is the best-performing currency in sub-Saharan Africa. Our reserves are around US$12 billion, offering a strong cushion against external volatility and restoring investor confidence,” Dr. Asiama reiterated.

He concluded that these gains underscore Ghana’s steady economic recovery and renewed financial stability under the current administration.