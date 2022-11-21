3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled finance minister is optimistic that Ghana will come out strongly from the current economic crisis caused mainly by external factors.

According to him, Ghana, as a nation, is being tested by these current economic challenges and this is the time the country requires a united and concerted response to the crisis.

“I implore our chiefs, elders and churches to take the mantle and speak a common language. Let us all work as one country to support labour negotiations, find a solution to the impasse in Parliament and rise above witch-hunting and entrapment,” Ken Ofori-Atta told the 8-member committee that was investigating the allegations made by the Minority against him, on Friday, November 18.

He added that these are not ennobling and progressive for a society seeking transformation.

“Ghana is a resilient country. Ghana has faced economic challenges since its independence. Ghana has always come through each of them stronger and better than before.

“God willing, we shall come out of these difficult times too. Ghana, will, and must rise again,” Ofori-Atta noted.

Censure Motion

The minority moved a censure motion to get the Finance minister out of office on the following grounds

-Despicable conflict of interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana’s economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana’s debt overhang.

-Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 -Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President’s Cathedral:

-Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution:

-Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament 5. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world:

-Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis;

-Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship.