3 hours ago

The official residence of Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria was burgled by unknown assailants in the early hours of Thursday, July 11, with several household items stolen, including plasma televisions, gas cylinders, and bags of rice, according to reports by Punch Nigeria.

The incident occurred in Maitama, an upscale district of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, sparking concerns about the security of diplomatic residences even in highly fortified zones.

How the Intruders Gained Access

“Around 2am that day, there was a power cut, so I went to the back to switch on the generator. About 10 minutes later, electricity was restored, so I went back to turn off the generator,” a domestic staff member recounted.

“At about 5am, I noticed an open window and a removed burglary rod. I also saw that the wires on the fence had been cut. That was when I called the police officer on duty.”

Items Reportedly Stolen:



2 plasma television sets



2 gas cylinders



2 bags of rice

Police and Government Response

According to staff at the residence, the burglars cut through the protective wire on the perimeter fence and broke the back door to gain entry. A temporary power outage around 2 a.m. may have given the intruders the opportunity they needed.The police were alerted after the discovery, and the crime scene has since been cordoned off.Both the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have confirmed the incident.Ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa described it as a burglary, stating, “The police have started an investigation.”

FCT Police PRO Josephine Adeh also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police visited the scene personally, signaling the seriousness of the case.

“The Commissioner of Police was there, and we are investigating,” she said.

Diplomatic Security Concerns

The incident has renewed concerns about diplomatic security in Abuja, especially in elite areas like Maitama. While no injuries were reported, the breach has raised questions about surveillance, power reliability, and police responsiveness in protected zones.

As investigations continue, authorities say they are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, and reassure foreign missions of their safety in Nigeria.