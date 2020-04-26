2 hours ago

The Ghana Anaesthetists Society has applauded the onerous role being played by its members in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

It also pledged its support and commitment in the national effort being made to halt the spread of the highly infectious disease.

A statement signed by Dr Eric Forjour, the President; and Dr Jonas Afari, the Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Anaesthetists are key frontline workers in the fight against the COVID- 19 and at the national level, Anaesthesiologists are manning the Intensive Care Units.

It urged members of the Society to adhere to existing protocols and measures introduced for frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic.

The statement also called on all Anaesthesia Practitioners to take a keen interest in their personal protection and that of all healthcare workers and patients.

It said due to the increasing demand on their services, there is the need for government and all stakeholders in the profession to continue in its efforts to develop innovative incentive packages to make the profession appealing for more to join.

The statement urged all Anaesthetists to continue with their efforts in the war against COVID-19.