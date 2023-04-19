1 hour ago

The Ministry of Works and Housing has disclosed that, as part of strategies to tackle flooding in vulnerable communities, the government is collaborating with the World Bank to invest $200 million through the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID).

The Ministry made this known at a press conference on incidences of flooding ahead of the rainy season.

Speaking to the media, the sector minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye stated that, his office has engaged key stakeholders to enforce planning laws and building regulations to stop the development of structures on water bodies across the country.

He stressed that human activities undermine the effort of the government to mitigate flood risks in the country.

The Minister said the government has closely worked with National Security to provide support and grounds for the various MMDAs across the country to enforce regulations that seek to prevent the impeding of the flow of water bodies.

“To address the human-induced challenges, the Ministry has engaged with National Security to seek support for the Assemblies to enforce planning laws and building regulations to stop development on Teshie water lands and other water bodies across the country. Additionally, the Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Local Government to enhance support for the Assemblies in dealing with the challenges of buildings on waterways and drainage buffers.

“The other component of the government’s comprehensive programme to tackle flooding in vulnerable communities is an investment in the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project. The government is collaborating with the World Bank to invest $200 million in this project to mitigate flood risks and solid waste management challenges in the Odaw drainage channel.”

Source: citifmonline