1 hour ago

Head coach of Nigeria Austine Eguavoen says their clash with Ghana will be a very difficult game as Ghana is a very good side.

The two fierce rivals will meet first on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on 29th March, 2022.

Ghana failed miserably at the recently held African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they exited at the group stage whiles Nigeria exited at the round of 16 despite winning the 'trophy' in the group stages with a 100% record.

Speaking to CAFonline, the 56-year-old admitted the Black Stars won't be pushovers given the explosive nature of this particular fixture. But the former defenders added that the Super Eagles are well prepared for the fight ahead.

"It's a special game indeed, it's the final game of the qualifiers, the first and the second legs determine our place in the World Cup in Qatar, but I guarantee we are well prepared," Eguavoen said.

"Every member of the team is working round the clock as Ghana is not a pushover. They are a very strong team and our matches with them have been explosive, this time, we are bringing the game on again.

"All we have as our goal now is to put in all efforts and cross the line, qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. we only do our best and put in hard work as it pays, put in dedication, the boys are self-motivated. With this, I am sure we will cross the line."

On Ghana, Eguavoen added;

''I've followed the Ghanaian team for quite a while, very talented and good football players, and there won't be any much differences in their style of play, but of a mind game, it's okay if they choose to play that, but I want to assure Nigerians we will fight and work hard to make sure Nigeria fly at the Qatar 2022.''