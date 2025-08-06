1 hour ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that one of its helicopters, a Z-9 model, has gone missing after taking off on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

According to an official statement from the GAF, the aircraft was en route to Obuasi when it went off radar, prompting immediate search and rescue operations.

Preliminary reports indicate that the helicopter was carrying eight people in total—three crew members and five passengers. The identities of those on board have not yet been disclosed.

The GAF has assured the public that a coordinated effort involving its personnel and other relevant emergency response agencies is currently ongoing to locate the missing aircraft and re-establish contact.

“We are doing everything possible to trace the location of the aircraft and ensure the safety of all individuals on board,” the statement emphasized.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm as further updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

The disappearance of the helicopter has sparked national concern, especially following earlier reports of a crash near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti Region.

STATEMENT BELOW: