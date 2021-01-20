3 hours ago

The Ghana Armed Forces have registered their displeasure about the galamsey documentary aired by Joy News which captured some military men being involved.

GhanaWeb's attempts to get the reaction of Director of Public Relations at the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie on the subject were met with declination.

According to him, the harm has already been caused as their side of the story was not heard before the said documentary was aired.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, he said, "You guys (media) publish something, after you have published the thing before you now come looking for response…that is the style the media you do now…Once you have already published the thing, now you want us to come and respond. What difference will it make? People have already made up their mind so whatever we will come to say, will it change anything?”

“If there is a need for us to respond, we will respond but what do you want me to say? You have already published the story, “ he added.

Colonel Aggrey-Quarshie further entreated the media to try their best to cross-check their information with persons or authorities associated with stories, before they make it public.

JoyNews on January 18, 2021 aired a documentary captioned 'Military officers protect illegal miners in Manso forest despite government’s caution.'

In the video which has since gone viral, the clip captured seven Chinese nationals who are engaged in illegal mining in the Manso forest in the Ashanti region.

During the search, some military attires were found in a room and was confiscated by government’s Environmental Sustainably taskforce.

This is a way to apprehend the military men who are aiding these illegal miners to operate.

Source: Ghanaweb