2 days ago

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that its 2025 recruitment exercise will soon begin simultaneously across all 16 regional capitals.

In a statement signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director of Public Relations, GAF said the exercise is structured to provide equal opportunity for all qualified applicants.

The statement clarified that official recruitment information will be available only on the GAF’s accredited websites — gafonline.mil.gh and gafrecruitment.mil.gh — as well as in state-owned newspapers such as the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times.

GAF cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment adverts and so-called “protocol” offers being circulated on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, warning that no officer or member of the High Command has the authority to issue personal recruitment slots.

The Armed Forces reiterated that the recruitment process will remain transparent, merit-based, and fair, and appealed for public vigilance and cooperation to ensure a smooth and credible exercise.