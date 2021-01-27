3 hours ago

Mansa Nettey is now the President of the Ghana Association of Bankers

The Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, Mansa Nettey, has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB).

This comes after the General Council of the Ghana Association of Bankers unanimously endorsed her appointment.

She succeeds the immediate past President, Mr. Alhassan Andani who stepped down following his retirement as Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana.

Mansa Nettey has over two decades of experience in the banking industry. She combines a breadth of leadership, corporate and investment banking, digitization, innovation, sustainability, as well as governance and risk management experience.

She has contributed to extensively to the development of the financial and capital markets in Ghana and across West Africa, pioneering risk management solutions for corporates and sovereigns.

She is expected to lead the association in negotiating industry issues with the Bank of Ghana and government as well as other matters, aimed at protecting the interest of banks in the country.

She was appointed Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank on March 1, 2017 as the first female CEO in the Bank’s 120-year history in Ghana.

Prior to being appointed CEO of Stanchart, Mansa was appointed first female Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited in 2013.

Mansa holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Science and Technology, Ghana and a

Master’s in Business Administration from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of ECOBANK, Mr. Daniel Sackey has also been appointed as the Vice President of the Ghana Association of Bankers.

He is an accomplished career banker with over 25 years of banking experience within the Sub-Sahara Africa, brings a deep understanding and an invaluable executive experience to an industry that is at the forefront of transformation in the country.