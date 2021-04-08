1 hour ago

There have been mixed reactions to the announcement of a building of a Ghana Award House project as a section of Ghanaians have demanded to know its relevance.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the ¢5 million Ghana Award House, a new administrative building for the Head of State Award Scheme.

When completed, the Ghana Award House project will be a two-storey office block, with a 200 capacity conference room, and training facility designed to house the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo explained that since its inception in 1967, the Head of State Award Scheme has challenged and touched the lives of many young Ghanaians, with some 750,000 young people participating and benefitting from the Scheme.

However, a section of Ghanaians has said the initiative cannot be a top priority now, looking at the challenges the country finds itself in.

They have argued there are more pressing needs of the Ghanaian such as hospitals, beds, construction of schools, among others than this project.

Read some reactions below: