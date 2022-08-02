28 minutes ago

CEO of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy, Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has stated that the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is increasingly becoming a failed vision.

According to the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda is nothing serious apart from being just a political talk intended to attract attention publicly.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Ekwaso Brebre' late afternoon show Tuesday, the outspoken religious leader said he saw the Ghana Beyond Aid as a dream that could drive this country into its intended purposes, but according to him, the vision has not improve any services but a gimmick.

The revered man of God could not fathom why Ghana still depend on other nations including neighbouring African countries for everything and even farm produce.

"What's unique about Dubai? they live on a desert yet Dubai has become the trading hub for Ghanaian traders. What's unique about Switzerland that makes everyone including African leaders go there to deposit monies in Switz banks? What is unique in Israel? What is unique in Burkina Faso that's making Ghana import tomatoes and unions from a country that lives on a grassland? This is where we've gotten to as a nation.

"Why are we living our lives based on everything from the outside world? We are not proud of ourselves. This is why I was so excited when I heard about the Ghana Beyond Aid vision. I was really happy but that thing is becoming a political sound bite," said Dr. Opuni.

He, however, suggested if only our leaders will revitalize the Ghana Beyond Aid program, Ghana would become a self-dependent nation with its citizenry having access to everything.

Ghana Beyond Aid is the vision of H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build a Ghana where everyone has access to education, training, and productive employment; where no one goes hungry and everyone has access to the necessities of life including good health care, water, sanitation, and decent housing in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Source: Ghanaguardian.com