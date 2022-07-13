2 hours ago

GHANA AMPUTEE NATIONAL TEAM THE BLACK CHALLENGE CALLED UP!

The coming days and weeks would be a busy one for the Black Challenge as they gather in Accra ahead of an impending assignment in a TRI-NATION tournament against England and Poland.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng selected a 31-member playing squad to report to the Wembley Park - Kotobabi for non-residential training on Thursday 15:00GMT (3:00 PM Local Time) 14th July 2022 to begin preparations.

Coach Obeng's call-ups include an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.

The TRI-NATION is a new tournament designed by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the Turkey 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP.

Communications BureauGhana Paralympic Committee

Amputee Football Office: Mohammed Harmis HuzairMob: 0244612157Media Accreditation Email To: office@amputeefootballassociationofghana.org