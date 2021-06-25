1 hour ago

The International Blind Football Foundation (IBF) has announced that it will donate starter kits to 32 organisations around the world as part of its Let’s Play! Grant Programme.

In early 2021, the IBF invited clubs and projects with a particular focus on youth and women’s development to apply for the programme and received an impressive 57 applications. So many groups applied that the IBF Board decided to donate to more projects that originally planned.

National Blind Sports Federations (NFs), National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), NGOs, teams and schools for the visually impaired will all benefit.

The selection committee was made up of four IBF Foundation members. Criteria for selecting were the quality of the application, organisational capability, feasibility of the project, beneficiaries (players) and where the applicants currently were in their development of blind football.

All successful recipients will receive balls and both non-official and International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) approved eyeshades at no cost.

The projects are:

Roman Rosell Institute South America Argentina

Club Municipalidad de Cordoba South America Argentina

Lucas Rodriguez Foundation South America Argentina

Escuela Especial N515 South America Argentina

Australian Blind Football Oceania Australia

Bhutan Paralympic Committee Asia Bhutan

St. Barnabas School for the Blind Europe Cyprus

Greatthunderbolts Africa Ghana

Comite pro-Ciegos y Sordos de Guatemala Central America Guatemala

FODISZ Europe Hungary

India Blind Football Federation Asia India

Vision Sports Ireland Europe Ireland

FISMA Africa Cote d’Ivoire

NPC Kazakhstan Asia Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz Federation of the Blind Asia Kyrgyz

Pan-disability Football club Asia Malaysia

NPC Maldives Asia Maldives

Fucho para Ciegos Puebla North America Mexico

FEMEDECIDEVI North America Mexico

Mongolian Blind Football Federation Asia Mongolia

OAPAM Africa Morocco

Nepal Association of the Blind Asia Nepal

Sports federation of the Nicaraguenese Paralympic Committee Central America Nicaragua

FENISAM Africa Niger

Portuguese Sports Association for People with Visual Impairment Europe Portugal

Asociatia Clubul Sportiv Kory Francisc Europe Romania

Degestan regional branch of the Russian Federation of Sports for the Blind Europe Russia

Mini-football club of the blind Europe Russia

SASPR Mari El Europe Russia

Sight2020 Direct Africa UK /Malawi

Uganda Blind Sport Association Africa Uganda

USABA North America USA

