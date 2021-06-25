The International Blind Football Foundation (IBF) has announced that it will donate starter kits to 32 organisations around the world as part of its Let’s Play! Grant Programme.
In early 2021, the IBF invited clubs and projects with a particular focus on youth and women’s development to apply for the programme and received an impressive 57 applications. So many groups applied that the IBF Board decided to donate to more projects that originally planned.
National Blind Sports Federations (NFs), National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), NGOs, teams and schools for the visually impaired will all benefit.
The selection committee was made up of four IBF Foundation members. Criteria for selecting were the quality of the application, organisational capability, feasibility of the project, beneficiaries (players) and where the applicants currently were in their development of blind football.
All successful recipients will receive balls and both non-official and International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) approved eyeshades at no cost.
The projects are:
Roman Rosell Institute South America Argentina
Club Municipalidad de Cordoba South America Argentina
Lucas Rodriguez Foundation South America Argentina
Escuela Especial N515 South America Argentina
Australian Blind Football Oceania Australia
Bhutan Paralympic Committee Asia Bhutan
St. Barnabas School for the Blind Europe Cyprus
Greatthunderbolts Africa Ghana
Comite pro-Ciegos y Sordos de Guatemala Central America Guatemala
FODISZ Europe Hungary
India Blind Football Federation Asia India
Vision Sports Ireland Europe Ireland
FISMA Africa Cote d’Ivoire
NPC Kazakhstan Asia Kazakhstan
Kyrgyz Federation of the Blind Asia Kyrgyz
Pan-disability Football club Asia Malaysia
NPC Maldives Asia Maldives
Fucho para Ciegos Puebla North America Mexico
FEMEDECIDEVI North America Mexico
Mongolian Blind Football Federation Asia Mongolia
OAPAM Africa Morocco
Nepal Association of the Blind Asia Nepal
Sports federation of the Nicaraguenese Paralympic Committee Central America Nicaragua
FENISAM Africa Niger
Portuguese Sports Association for People with Visual Impairment Europe Portugal
Asociatia Clubul Sportiv Kory Francisc Europe Romania
Degestan regional branch of the Russian Federation of Sports for the Blind Europe Russia
Mini-football club of the blind Europe Russia
SASPR Mari El Europe Russia
Sight2020 Direct Africa UK /Malawi
Uganda Blind Sport Association Africa Uganda
USABA North America USA
