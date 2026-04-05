17 hours ago

‎Ghana-born midfielder Taufik Seidu has taken a significant step in his football journey after making his debut in La Liga for Atlético Madrid.

The young talent, who has been part of the club’s system since the age of nine, was introduced as a second-half substitute in Atlético’s 2-1 home defeat to FC Barcelona.

Seidu’s introduction marked a proud moment in a long development pathway at the Madrid-based club, having progressed through their youth ranks over the years.

Despite the result, his debut represents a major milestone, reflecting both his consistency and growth within one of Europe’s elite football institutions.

‎Atlético were unable to overturn Barcelona’s advantage on the day, but the occasion will remain memorable for Seidu, who now joins a growing list of Ghanaian talents making their mark in top European leagues.

‎Attention will now turn to whether the midfielder can build on this breakthrough appearance and establish himself further in Diego Simeone’s first-team plans in the coming weeks.