3 hours ago

Ghana’s Boys U-15 School team beat Nigeria to finish third at the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers for the CAF Schools championships in Lome, Togo.

Ghana picked themselves up from a painful shootout loss to Benin to beat Nigeria 5-3 on penalties after a very competitive semifinal ended 1-1 on Sunday morning.

Team Ghana had earlier beaten Nigeria 2-0 in the group stage on Saturday.

The semi-final loss was so heavy on the boys but words of motivation from their coaches, President Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo and Charles Ntow Ayeh of the Ghana Education Services gave them a lift for the 3rd place playoff against Nigeria.

President Simeon-Okraku urged them to learn from the situation, and continue to fight on even in the face of adversity.

The boys came back stronger for the third place match and fought for a win over rivals Nigeria.

"Though the boys could not achieve their ultimate aim of winning the trophy, they have made us all proud. They have been true ambassadors of Ghana through their sportsmanship, discipline, and skills they displayed" said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, (Esq) after the 3rd place win.