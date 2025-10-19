2 hours ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to Brazil, Nii Amasah Namoale, has held strategic talks with Nutroeste Nutrição Animal, a leading Brazilian animal nutrition company, to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and strengthen Ghana’s livestock and animal nutrition industry.

The discussions, held in Brazil, focused on fostering technical collaboration, capacity building, and sustainable livestock development in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Agenda” for economic transformation.

Ambassador Namoale said the partnership aims to transform Ghana’s livestock sector by leveraging Brazil’s advanced animal nutrition technologies to boost productivity, enhance food systems, and expand job opportunities across the value chain.

“This partnership represents a new frontier for Ghana’s livestock industry. By working with Brazilian experts, we will boost productivity, empower farmers, and promote environmentally responsible animal production,” Nii Amasah Namoale, Ghana’s Ambassador to Brazil

Key objectives of the collaboration include:



Transforming Ghana’s livestock sector: Applying nutritional technologies to stimulate growth and improve animal health.



Capacity building: Facilitating technical training and knowledge transfer for Ghanaian farmers and agricultural professionals.



Sustainable production: Promoting eco-friendly and socially responsible livestock systems.



Food security: Increasing food availability and affordability through improved livestock yields and quality.



Rural development: Creating jobs and income opportunities, particularly for youth and women.



Bilateral cooperation: Deepening trade and diplomatic relations between Ghana and Brazil.

Ambassador Namoale noted that the initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader vision of building a self-sufficient, resilient, and innovation-driven agricultural economy through strategic international partnerships.

Executives of Nutroeste Nutrição Animal expressed optimism about the collaboration, citing Ghana’s strategic location, growing market potential, and commitment to sustainable agriculture as key factors driving their interest.

The partnership is expected to pave the way for joint ventures, technical exchange programmes, and pilot projects that will accelerate Ghana’s goal of achieving livestock self-sufficiency and advancing rural economic development.