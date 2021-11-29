6 hours ago

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Bernhard Lippert say the Black Stars can reach a fourth World Cup by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup if they show the same effort they did against South Africa in the last game.

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated South Africa by a lone goal to reach the play offs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by a lone goal.

According to the German, Ghana is not bereft of talents but need that togetherness and sense of purpose like they did against South Africa.

He says Ghana can compete with the best teams on the African continent and reach the finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The last match against South Africa have met a lot of hope," the Germain trainer told Citi Sports.

“We all know we have good players, but I only saw the teamwork, togetherness and passion in the last game.

“If we can show that in the playoff game, I’m very sure we can compete with the other teams in Africa.”

Ghana will know their opponents for the play offs in January 2022 when the draw will be held.