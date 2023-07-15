1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has shared his thoughts on Ghana's group for the qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing it as tricky but not overly difficult.

The draw, which took place in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, placed Ghana in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad.

Paintsil, who represented Ghana in over 80 matches and participated in two World Cups, believes that Mali will pose a significant challenge for Ghana.

However, he remains optimistic that with the right preparations and approach, Ghana can navigate through the group and secure the top spot for automatic qualification.

In the qualification format, the winners of each group will directly qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, the four best runners-up from the groups will compete in a CAF Play-Off tournament, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The qualifiers are set to begin in November of this year, with Match Day One and Two scheduled between 13-21 November.

The third and fourth match days are planned for June 2024.

The last match day will take place in the week of 6-14 October, and the Continental play-off is scheduled between 10-18 November 2025, with the venue to be announced later.