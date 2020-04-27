1 hour ago

Public Health and Development Consultant, Mavis Ama Frimpong is very optimistic that a united Ghana with proper planning can end the spread of deadly Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

She explained that politicizing the fight against the virus in recent times is “unhealthy” - after advising that constructive suggestions from even a low-profile person in the country must be considered by authorities.

“We should stop saying my government did this, our government did that, this won’t help the fight, at the end of the day its COVID, and it has no respect for any political colours.” She said on UTV’s political show, ‘Critical Issues’.

The former Eastern Regional Minister further noted that the three million COVID-19 infections predicted by the World Health Organization (WHO) can be avoidable.

“Ghana still has an opportunity to stop the spread. We must wear our developmental lenses to truncate the infection and mitigate the impact. All our hardworking health workers helping in the fight of this virus must also be tested, those we think are at risk. This will get us a better picture of the issue.” The aspiring NDC MP for Abirem constituency in the Eastern Region lamented

Ghana’s COVID-19 caseload now 1,550

COVID-19 cases in Ghana have increased to 1,550, the Ghana Health Service said on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

It is, thus, up by 271 more cases.

Also, one more person has succumbed, bringing the number of deaths to eleven while 21 more persons have recovered.

Of the 271 new cases, 75 were detected through routine surveillance and 196 through enhanced contact-tracing.

So far, a total of 100,622 tests have been across the country by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,347, Ashanti Region – 69, Eastern Region – 57, Oti Region – 17, Central Region – 17, Northern Region – 13, Volta Region – 10, Upper West Region – 8, Upper East Region – 8, North-East Region – 2, Western Region – 1 and Western North Region – 1.