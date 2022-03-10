17 minutes ago

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu says that Ghana cannot stand the attacking prowess of the Super Green Eagles team when the two sides meet later this month.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

But ahead of the tie there is a lot of believe from the Nigerians that it will be an easy ride against an easy Ghana side.

“Although I expect a very tight game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana, however, I am still optimistic that the strikers in our disposal will be too hot for Ghana to handle," he said.

“I don’t think they will be able to cope with the firepowers of the Super Eagles strikers such as Ighalo, Sadiq, Dennis, Osimhen and others in Europe. This is a game the players are desperately waiting for to make the nation proud by qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Ghana is looking to make a fourth appearance at the World whiles Nigeria will be seeking a seventh appearance at the Mundial.