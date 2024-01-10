2 hours ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed the opinion that competing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is more challenging than participating in the World Cup.

“This tournament is even harder than the World Cup.” he said.

“We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the world when it comes to fighting, determination, energy so the only way we can do this by being together and being united and for that Your Excellency, I can assure you that we are united and we want do it.” He said.

Ayew, who has represented Ghana in both tournaments, shared his perspective during a farewell dinner in Kumasi in the presence of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

Ayew, who currently plays for French club Le Havre, highlighted the difficulty of the AFCON, emphasizing the intense competition, determination, and energy required to succeed in the tournament.

He assured President Akufo-Addo that the team is united and determined to perform well in the upcoming AFCON.

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, is set to compete in the AFCON in Ivory Coast, aiming to end a 42-year title drought.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. Ghana is placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will kick off their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024.