2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says that when he is elected into office in 2024, Ghana Card holders will no longer need to apply separately for a passport.

According to him, cardholders will merely pay for the passport application fee via electronic transfer, specifically mobile money, in addition to providing their GhanaCard numbers.

Addressing Ghanaians on Wednesday, February 7, he explained that the Ghana Card already contains a person’s biometric details implying that there is no need to fill a passport application form.

“To make it easy for Ghanaians to obtain passports, under my government, any Ghana Card holder will only have to pay a fee for a passport. If you are a holder of a GhanaCard, you will not need to apply separately for a passport.

“You just provide Your Ghana Card number and pay the fee through your mobile phone. This is because the Ghana Card contains all the information and biometrics required for a regular passport,” he said.

The Vice President stressed that with this approach, an individual’s passport can be delivered to them in the comfort of their homes.

“Your passport can then be delivered to your home using your digital address,” he added.

He clarified that this approach when implemented, will eliminate the difficulty Ghanaians endure while trying to secure a passport.