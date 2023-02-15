3 hours ago

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says foreigners benefitting from the Free SHS policy among other government policies are causing the state money.

"It’s a financial loss to the state,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

To him, only Ghanaians strictly identified by the Ghana Card must benefit from state policies as done worldwide.

“The Ghana Card is to take care of Ghanaians,” he noted when discussing the proposed use of the Ghana Card during election registration.