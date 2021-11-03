3 hours ago

The National Identification Authority will operationalise 275 district and 16 regional offices across the country for Ghana Card registration today, November 3, 2021.

NIA in a statement said it will be sensitising the public on its operations.

“This will also enable newly-appointed officers to familiarise themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities,” it said.

The actual issuing of cards will begin from 8th to 16th November 2021 for Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards.

From 17th November 2021 onwards, the authority will continue with the issuance of Ghana Cards to applicants, and from 29th November 2021 onwards, it will begin the replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards.

A GH¢30 fee will only be required for the replacement of Ghana Cards or when an update requires that a new card is printed.

The authority will also begin updating the personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register on that day.

“The NIA will announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years,” the statement noted.

Over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered for their Ghana Card, representing about 84% of the population aged 15 and above.

Find below a statement from the NIA

NIA TO BEGIN OPERATIONALIZATION OF REGIONAL AND DISTRICT OFFICES

The National Identification Authority (NIA) wishes to inform the general public that, effective 3rd November 2021, it will commence the operationalization of its 16 Regional and 275 District offices across the country based on the following plan:

A. From 3rd to 5th November 2021 – Setting up, conducting public sensitization and engaging with community leaders on the impending operations of the Regional and District offices. This will also enable newly-appointed officers familiarize themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities;

B. From 8th to 16th November 2021 (except weekends) – Issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards;

C. From 17th November 2021 onwards – Continuation of issuance of Ghana Cards to applicants;

D. From 17th November 2021 onwards – Registering and issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above;

E. From 29th November 2021 onwards – Replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards;

F. From 29th November 2021 onwards – Updating of personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register (NIR).

The NIA will announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years.

The Regional and District offices of the NIA will operate within the usual business hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday. The Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office will be open for business on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.

The NIA respectfully requests the cooperation and support of members of the general public. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu Ag. Head, Corporate Affairs

citifmonline.com