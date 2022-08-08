3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has dispelled reports that it took a unilateral decision on a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) on voters' registration which has been laid before Parliament.

The EC wants to use the Ghana Card as the only source document for continuous voter registration.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other stakeholders have opposed this decision insisting it will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians.

Others have questioned why the EC didn't engage various stakeholders before coming out with the decision.

But speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of Corporate Services, said the Commission met with all stakeholders except the NDC.

He indicated that the NDC was invited to IPAC meetings held on the issue but failed to attend.

"We met with all the political parties and other stakeholders to deliberate on using the Ghana card to register,

it was unanimously agreed . . . NDC was invited but they didn't attend . . ." he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the NDC has vowed to use all legitimate means to oppose the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification document for voter registration.