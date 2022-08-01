2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says that with the introduction of the Ghana card, the days of 'football age' is long gone.

He says that once anyone enters his bio data into the Ghana card system he/she cannot alter it like it has been done in the past.

Football in Ghana like many other sectors has been bedevilled by age cheating with most footballers having special ages for football and their normal age for real life.

Not even the introduction of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has been able to stump out age cheating in Ghana football but the Vice President thinks the Ghana card will stop it.

“Fake birth certificates were a big problem for our country and it made it very difficult for people to trust our documents at embassies and everywhere because people will just go and have fake birth certificates. In fact, when we went to the birth and death registry we found three different databases and we had to harmonize the databases,” he said.

“Once you have a unique identity you’ll not have fake birth certificates as there will be no football age versus normal age. That business will come to an end. Recently you would know that our women’s team was banned for presenting some overaged players. Hopefully, now we are going to strictly require that they bring their Ghana card before they are going to be registered to play.”