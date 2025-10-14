27 minutes ago

Despite minor depreciation pressures in recent weeks, the Ghana cedi remains Africa’s best-performing currency eight months into 2025, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse Report.

The report indicates that the cedi has appreciated by more than 20 percent since the start of the year — the strongest performance among all African currencies. The World Bank attributes this robust rally to disciplined fiscal management, prudent monetary policy, rising export earnings, and renewed investor confidence following Ghana’s successful debt restructuring.

The Zambian kwacha ranked as the second-best performer, strengthening by 16 percent on the back of ongoing debt resolution measures, reduced oil import costs, and improved U.S. dollar liquidity.

Currencies in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda also recorded modest gains, supported by stronger export growth and recovering capital inflows.

Analysts describe the cedi’s resurgence as particularly remarkable given its sharp decline in 2024. They note that the currency’s rebound underscores the impact of Ghana’s economic reforms and improving global conditions.

The World Bank further attributes the broader strengthening of African currencies in 2025 to a weaker U.S. dollar, rising commodity prices, and easier global financial conditions, which have helped stabilize inflation and financial markets across the continent.

However, the report cautions that the cedi has come under slight depreciation pressure in recent weeks, driven by increased import demand ahead of the festive season and election-related spending expectations.

To cushion the market, the Bank of Ghana has announced plans to inject about US$1.15 billion into the foreign exchange market to ease demand pressures and maintain currency stability.

Market analysts, however, emphasize that sustaining the cedi’s strong performance will require continued fiscal discipline, export diversification, and deep structural reforms to consolidate Ghana’s macroeconomic stability.