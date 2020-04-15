1 hour ago

Today, 15th April Ghana and nations around the world commemorate World Art Day with art exhibitions, symposiums, conferences, workshops, etc in the spirit of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood and multiculturalism as well projecting art as an important discipline to the other fields of study.

This year’s celebration marks the 8th edition of the international Association of Art (IAA) and the 5th for Ghana. Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA) as the umbrella artistic body and for that matter Ghana, became a member of the international Association in 2015 and has since spearheaded the celebration of the event in Ghana with active support from Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other artistic organizations including Ghana Grafiti and PITO among others.

Every year on 15th April, “World Art Day” is celebrated globally. This decision was the result of extensive debate conducted by an ad hoc, Turkish committee constituted for that purpose, where other dates were considered. The date happened to be the birth date of Leonardo Da Vinci. As an artist of great exploits, with many discoveries in Art, Civil Engineering, Optics, Hydrodynamics and Creative writing skills, he was adjudged to stand head and shoulders above all other honourable artists who had left their permanent mark on our world, including Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Picasso, Salvador Dali and Marcel Duchamp among others.

ln the Report of the Turkish Committee, to the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art (IAA) in Guadalajara – Turkey, 15th April was recommended for the celebration of ‘World Art Day’ annually, across the world. ln the year 2012, the celebration of ‘World Art Day’ commenced.

Currently however, the scourge of the Covid19 Pandemic has brought to the fore, the importance of observing all the safety protocols as directed by the state, towards the effective and efficient management of the disease. Some activities such as art exhibitions, conferences, symposiums, workshops etc., that could have brought people together to celebrate the occasion, have been temporarily put on ice, as a result of the strict observance of directives such as social distancing, avoiding of handshakes, frequent washing of hands and other hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

President of the Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA), Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong who spoke to newsmen in an interview noted that in spite of this unfortunate development of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ghana’s version of the World Art Day shall be observed by artists and others around the world in innovative ways under the theme: ‘Artists and Creativity beyond Crisis’ “and will be done in the absence of physical meetings because art is a creative endeavour” he observed.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong was optimistic that as safety precautions are adhered to, by all and sundry in Ghana and around the world and the necessary remedies are obtained by the state towards the effective management of the Covid19 Pandemic, the disease shall be eventually eradicated.

He urged all Artists and the general public to endeavour to stay safe by following protocols outlined by the Government and Health officials as we celebrate World Art Day today.

Source: peacefmonline.com