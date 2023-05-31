4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Suleman Koney, called on the Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in his office.

The visit, according to Mr. Koney, was to strengthen the relationship between mining companies and the local authorities where they operate.

He said that the Obuasi mine, operated by AngloGold Ashanti, was a strategic and important member of the chamber, and that it was therefore imperative for the chamber to ensure that there was a good relationship between the company and the local authorities where it operated.

“We appreciate the importance of a continuous harmonious relationship between AngloGold Ashanti and the local authorities here. We at the Ghana Chamber of Mines want to deepen this relationship to the benefit of the mining communities,” he said.

Mr. Koney also stressed the importance of the 10-year Social-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) of AngloGold Ashanti, which was launched in July 2022. He said that the plan would serve as a catalyst for the development of Obuasi.

He also spoke about the security of the Obuasi mine, saying that while the mining company was focused on its work, the onus lay on the assembly and, by extension, the government to support and protect the mine.

The Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, in his welcome address, commended the CEO of the chamber and his management for the visit, and stressed the importance of the Ghana Chamber of Mines as a backbone of the mining companies.

He revealed the level of participation and contribution of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly towards the implementation of the 10-year SEDP. He said that the assembly was directly involved and consulted by the company in the conception of the plan.

The Senior Manager, Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti, Emmanuel Baidoo, commended the Municipal Chief Executive for playing a key role in maintaining a good relationship between AngloGold Ashanti and the communities within which the mine operates.

Source: citifmonline