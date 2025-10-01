33 minutes ago

On the sidelines of the ongoing African Energy Week in Cape Town, a Ghanaian delegation has engaged in strategic discussions with executives from Chevron International Exploration and Production Limited to explore investment opportunities in the country’s upstream petroleum sector.

The meeting, led by Chevron’s Director of Commercial, Chris Jablonski, focused on Ghana’s progress under President John Dramani Mahama in enhancing transparency, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening governance within the energy industry.

Talks also placed strong emphasis on the role of natural gas in Ghana’s energy future, with both parties stressing the need to maximise the value of gas resources produced by upstream partners.

Energy Minister John Jinapor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reducing reliance on liquid fossil fuels by prioritising natural gas as a cleaner, more cost-efficient, and sustainable energy source.

“I reaffirmed President Mahama’s unwavering commitment to restoring investor confidence in the upstream petroleum sector through sound policies, stable regulations, and a transparent investment climate,” Jinapor said after the meeting.

Jablonski was accompanied by a senior Chevron team, including Gavin Lewis, Head of Chevron Exploration; Mamadou Blondin, Vice President for Middle East & Africa Corporate Affairs; and Chris Fordham, Business Development Manager.

Both sides expressed optimism about strengthening partnerships to support Ghana’s energy transition, attract further investment into the petroleum sector, and drive long-term economic growth.