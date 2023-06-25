4 hours ago

Ghana's U23 team began their TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a victory, but head coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his frustration with the team's loss of concentration in the latter stages of the game.

The Black Meteors secured a 3-2 win against Congo Brazzaville in a Group A match in Rabat, despite leading 3-0 until the 90th minute.

Although Ghana held a commanding 3-0 lead after 90 minutes, Congo Brazzaville made a late comeback by scoring two goals in added time, prompting Tanko to voice his disappointment.

"I am so angry with my players. How could we fail to manage the game well and finish like this? I think my players had forgotten that they were playing a major tournament to let in two goals towards the end of the match," expressed a frustrated Tanko.

The former Borussia Dortmund player emphasized the need for improved concentration from his team moving forward in the competition.

"We will remind them of the objectives that need to be achieved and the importance of our presence here," added the coach.

Tanko did acknowledge the interesting attacking phases displayed by his team. "I liked the creativity our wingers showed."

Notably present in the stands at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat was the head coach of Ghana's senior team, the Black Stars, Chris Haughton, who is closely monitoring the progress of the younger players.

If Ghana secures a victory against hosts Morocco in their next Group A match on Tuesday, they could secure a spot in the semi-final stage of the tournament.