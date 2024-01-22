1 hour ago

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, has praised Daniel Amartey for his professionalism and positive attitude despite the defender's limited playing time in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amartey, who plays for Besiktas in the Turkish top-flight, has yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars during the tournament.

Hughton acknowledged that it's natural for a player of Amartey's caliber to desire playing time but highlighted the defender's excellent professionalism in handling the situation.

"Daniel Amartey is an extremely good professional. I'm not sure there is any player who is happy when he is not playing. I’ve spoken to him regarding his lack of games," Hughton stated.

Amartey has faced tough competition in the central defense, with Hughton opting for the pairing of Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku in the first two games.

Despite the limited playing opportunities, Amartey has maintained a positive and professional demeanor within the Black Stars camp.

Ghana faces Mozambique in a crucial match where a victory is essential for the Black Stars to progress to the knockout stage.

Cape Verde has already secured the top spot in the group with two consecutive wins, while Egypt sits second with two points.

Ghana and Mozambique both have a point apiece, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter on Monday.